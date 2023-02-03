Chelsea players arrive stamford bridge ahead of tonight’s game against Fulham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club players and management staffs have arrived Stamford bridge ahead of tonight English premier league clash with London neighbors Fulham at stamford bridge.

The players as usual dressed in their customary pre-match traveling tracks and walked straight to the home dressing room where they are expected to change into their warm up gears and take to the field for pre-game warm up.

Spotted amongst the arriving squad are the big names that joined the club in the just concluded january transfer window, they included Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Benoit Badiashile and youngster Noni Madueke.

Chelsea will be hoping that this new signings and players who are back from injury will adjust in time and hits the ground running as they begin the second phase of this seasons Barclay premier league games.

Graham Potter is expected to announce the starting eleven of today’s game in the next hour and as always we will be bringing you that and all that match updates tonight.

