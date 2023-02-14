Chelsea players and management staff depart London ahead of the Dortmund game tomorrow

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club players and management staffs this evening departed London ahead of their highly anticipated first leg of the UEFA champions league knockout stage against Borrusia Dortmund tomorrow night.

The players led by Graham Potter was spotted dressed in their customary UEFA champions league away traveling tracks of black and milk colour, the players and coach walked into an already parked club bus.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Ruben Loftus-Cheek Twitter photos.

The players will arrive and head straight to their hotel where they will change up before taking part in tonight’s training session at the stadium where the match will be taking place tomorrow.

Kalidou Koulibaly and mykhailo Mudryk among the traveling squad to Germany Twitter photos.

Meanwhile Chelsea will be looking to put aside there poor form in the league and try to pick up a valuable point tomorrow night Dortmund.

Graham Potter Twitter photos.

As always we will be bringing you all the build up to that game starting from tonight’s training session in Germany

