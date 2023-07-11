Chelsea Player Who Proved To Have Similar Qualities To Those of Eden Hazard

Chelsea has struggled to replace Belgian international Eden Hazard with a suitable successor. The superstar played for the club for a total of seven seasons, during which time the team achieved tremendous success.

Hazard was Chelsea’s best player of the 2010s, and his effect there has earned him a place among the club’s all-time greats. The former Real Madrid great defected to the La Liga team in 2919.

His time in Spain has not been very fruitful, as he has failed to rediscover the level he showed while at Chelsea. Hazard’s performance at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium fell short of his hopes and dreams.

While Chelsea made some excellent additions throughout the years, they were never able to find a player who could adequately replace him. The West London club has brought in several high-profile players to fill Hazard’s void. These include Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, and Timo Werner.

After failing to replace Eden Hazard, all of these talents have since left the club. There is one player in the current roster that is comparable to Eden Hazard and could take over for him.

Chelsea may have found their next star forward in France’s Christopher Nkunku, who plays a lot like Belgium’s Eden Hazard. He fills the same roles as Hazard on the field, including winger, attacking midfielder, and second striker.

Nkunku is a star player who has previously shown success in the Bundesliga, and many Blues supporters are anticipating the same in the Premier League. He has the potential to become Chelsea’s next Eden Hazard.

