Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbhali visit Cobham as the players prepares for Fulham game

Chelsea football club owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbhali paid a visit to Cobham training centre this evening as the players prepared for their upcoming Barclay premier league match at stamford bridge against Fulham tomorrow night.

Recall that Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbhali were very much active in the just concluded January transfer window and made their first visit this evening to see how the expensively assembled players and management staffs are preparing ahead of tomorrow’s London derby game against Fulham at stamford bridge.

Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbhali this evening at Cobham centre as Chelsea prepared for tomorrow night game Twitter photos.

Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbhali looked cool as they walk around the training center and took time to watch the session from afar before making there exit, they will certainly be present at stamford bridge tomorrow night for that London derby game.

Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbhali watching the session Twitter photos

Chelsea lost their last game against Fulham at craven cottage and will be hoping to get a quick revenge over their neighbors tomorrow night.

Hakim Ziyech all smiles in today’s training session Twitter photos

