Chelsea Owners should stop backing Potter but instead give him an ultimatum to turn things around

According to reports in west London, Todd Boehly and Eghbali reportedly have a strong backing on Graham Potter meaning that he would remain Chelsea manager if he failed to make the top six this season.

Chelsea has been very awful this year making them be languishing in the middle of the table. The blues are out of two domestic cups, the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. Their chance to win the UEFA champions league is slim and this is their only way to automatically qualify for the competition next season if they miss out on making the top four.

However, the backing Boehly and Eghbali are giving Potter will only make him worse. Instead of that, they show some nerves and give him an ultimatum and if he doesn’t make up. Potter should be sacked for a good coach that will return Chelsea to their glory days to be appointed.

What are your thoughts on this?

Let me know in the comment section

