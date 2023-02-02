Chelsea owners explain why they spent £107 million on Enzo Fernandez

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Chelsea owners have come out to explain for the first time why they decided to go all the way to sign Enzo Fernandez in a British record transfer.

After the deadline day frenzy and a little silence after sealing the transfer, the 22-year-old World Cup winner was on Wednesday finally confirmed as the Blues’ new £107 million ($132 million) signing.

It is understood that the Blues decided to splash the cash on Enzo after seeing his attributes in Qatar, embarking on weeks of tough negotiations with Benfica before agreeing almost on the dot of the deadline in Lisbon.

“In Enzo,” they said, “we are signing a World Cup winner and one of the brightest talents in global football.”

The Blues have high expectations that he will form an important part of the team going forward as he has demonstrated his ability at the very highest levels.

It is now something of an expectation as the football world looks forward to seeing what he will do in Chelsea blue. Fernandez could make his debut against Fulham on Friday evening.

