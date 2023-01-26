Chelsea now taking steps to hijack Tottenham’s transfer move for 23-year-old defender Pedro Porro

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Without much doubts, Chelsea football club will most definitely remain keen on securing a top four finish on the Premier League table by the end of this ongoing season.

Do remember that the West London club have endured a poor run of form for the most part of the 2022/2023 season and are currently occupying the 10th position on the Premier League table.

Due to their poor run of form, Chelsea football club are looking forward to further strengthening their current squad by signing some new players before the transfer window closes.

And following an injury to Reece James in defence, Chelsea are on the lookout for an ideal replacement and have been linked with a move for Sporting CP right-back Pedro Porro.

The 23-year-old Portugal International, who signed up for Sporting CP on a permanent transfer from Manchester City back in 2022 has been an important member of the team.

The young right-back has been hugely influential for Sporting CP so far this 2022/2023 season, scoring three goals and providing 11 assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

His impressive performances in defence is believed to have caught the attention of Tottenham Hotspur, but according to reports from Daily Mail, Chelsea football club have now joined the race.

The reports further claimed that Chelsea football club are currently monitoring Pedro Porro and are willing to hijack Tottenham Hotspur’s move for the young right-back.

It is believed that Chelsea manager Graham Potter wants to add more quality to his defensive options and he has identified Pedro Porro as a needed addition to his squad.

But then, it remains to be seen where the young right-back will choose to continue his developments if he eventually gets to leave Sporting CP before the transfer window closes.

