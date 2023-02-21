Chelsea Next Four Fixtures Compared To Manchester united, Man City And Liverpool

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Historically, Chelsea fans have been notoriously hard to win over once they turn on their manager, and Graham Potter seems to have struggled in gaining their admiration. The recent 1-0 loss to Southampton at home proved to be a disappointing setback for the Blues, erasing any optimism gained from their previous Champions League defeat against Borussia Dortmund. Potter’s team has only managed to secure three wins in their last 15 matches.

So far in 2023, there has been only one victory for the team, which was against seventeenth-placed Bournemouth, even though they have played against two of the bottom three teams in recent weeks. This current situation is a cause for concern.

Despite the decision to rest star players Reece James and Thiago Silva, it appeared to have a negative impact on the team’s performance as they struggled to maintain any form of structure or control in the first 45 minutes of the game. While the second half was an improvement, the team’s struggles to score continued, having failed to score in four out of their last five matches.

With any hope of securing a top four finish now nearly gone, the upcoming home match against Dortmund is effectively the last chance for the team to salvage something from the season. This gives Potter just over two weeks to prepare the team for this crucial match, which may prove to be a defining period in his tenure as manager.

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Chelsea vs Leeds

The upcoming match against Yorkshire-based Leeds presents a tough challenge for Chelsea. Currently positioned in the relegation zone and without a manager following the dismissal of Jesse Marsch, Leeds appear to be the worst possible opponent for the Blues.

After suffering a defeat at the hands of their historic rivals, Chelsea’s season would be further undermined if they fail to secure a win against another team fighting for Premier League survival. This match is even more significant as it is the final one before the team’s return to the Champions League.

Chelsea vs Dortmund

The outcome of this match could determine the course of Chelsea’s entire season. Failure to progress in Europe would leave their domestic campaign effectively over. Potter is tasked with overturning a narrow first-leg defeat under intense scrutiny. While he has achieved his best results in European competition so far, it will be difficult for Chelsea to build confidence if they do not improve their domestic form in the next two matches leading up to the Champions League encounter.

The fate of previous managers has been decided by their performance in the Champions League, and Todd Boehly and the Chelsea board’s view of the competition will play a significant role in determining Potter’s future.

Chelsea vs Leicester

After that, it’s time to return to domestic action with a reunion against a familiar face from their former club, Brendan Rodgers. This season, the Leicester City manager has also faced his own set of challenges and will be eager to compound the misery and despair for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Leicester City have scored four goals in each of their past two matches and have successfully moved out of the relegation battle, at least for the time being.

However, with several teams still in contention to avoid the drop, the hosts cannot afford to feel too comfortable. Therefore, Chelsea will need to bring their A-game to have a chance of securing a favorable result in this fixture.

Liverpool fixtures

Manchester united fixtures

Manchester City fixtures

Osho123 (

)