Chelsea Next Five Fixtures Compared To Manchester united And Liverpool

Chelsea shifted their focus back to the Premier League as Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali made a club-record signing of Enzo Fernandez during the January transfer window’s final days. The World Cup winner secured his transfer to Stamford Bridge on deadline day for a reported fee of around £105 million, earning the title of not only Chelsea’s most expensive signing but also the Premier League’s costliest incoming player.

Despite the high cost associated with his signing, Fernandez made an impressive debut for Chelsea in a comfortable match against Fulham on Friday evening. However, it was a frustrating evening for Graham Potter’s team as they failed to beat Marco Silva’s resolute Fulham. This marks the first time since 1976 that Fulham has taken four points off their London rivals. The result leaves the team far from securing a place in the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea currently lags behind Newcastle and Manchester United by nine points in the Premier League top four race, and that deficit could increase to twelve points prior to their match against West Ham United next Saturday. Despite this, Potter’s squad still has 17 league games to launch a climb towards the top of the standings.

West Ham vs Chelsea

Up next, it’s another team that’s struggling. More importantly, this match is taking place at home. During Champions League gameweeks, these games garner significant attention due to concerns about player fatigue and fitness.

Potter couldn’t have asked for a better scenario with two London-based matches against teams battling against relegation. Nathan Jones’ Saints have only lost one of their last four games in all competitions, however, they’ve only won one league match in eight.

Dortmund vs Chelsea

The Champions League is back and has caught Chelsea by surprise. They are eagerly anticipating the return of some key players for this important match. Potter has been impressive so far in the competition, with a record of four wins and one draw in the five matches he’s been in charge.

Potter’s reign began with successful European performances that set Chelsea on a winning streak. The excitement of a trip to Germany is expected to rejuvenate the team and drive a strong finish to the season.

Chelsea vs Southampton

Chelsea vs Tottenham

The toughest league match for Chelsea this month will be a visit to Antonio Conte’s Spurs towards the end of the month. Despite struggling lately, the north London club has managed to keep their top-four bid alive and are currently three points behind Manchester United.

Before facing Chelsea, Spurs have a challenging stretch of games including another London derby against West Ham. If Potter’s team wants to make a strong push for a top-four finish, defeating their Champions League rival would be a major boost.

Chelsea vs Leeds

The fixtures at Stamford Bridge are favorable for Chelsea, as three of their next four opponents are battling for survival in the Premier League. Jesse Marsch’s Leeds will visit looking to secure their first win in west London since December 1999.

Like last year, Leeds finds themselves at the bottom of the Premier League table and have only won four games this season. It’s a recurring theme, but Chelsea must come out of this match with a win and three points.

