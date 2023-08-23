Chelsea Next 4 Games That Are Likely To See Them Go On A Losing Streak

Mauricio Pochettino, the current Chelsea boss in the Premier League, has now gone without a win for two consecutive games. Unfortunately, the team experienced a 3-1 loss to West Ham over the weekend. However, if Enzo Fernandez had successfully scored from the penalty spot at the end of the first half, the outcome could have been much different.

Since there is no European football for Chelsea this season, Pochettino will be relieved to return to training at Cobham this week. The team will then face newly-promoted Luton Town. Luton Town had a tough start, conceding four goals to Brighton on the first day of the season.

Chelsea vs Luton

Stamford Bridge will be hosting Luton Town, a newly-promoted team, as Chelsea approaches deadline day. The Blues might field several new signings in this match, as Pochettino aims to complete his squad.

Nottingham Forest Vs Chelsea

After the deadline day, Chelsea will have another home game as they host Nottingham Forest in west London. In the previous season under Frank Lampard, the Blues had a 2-2 draw against Forest in the same fixture. It was an exciting match at Stamford Bridge where Raheem Sterling scored two goals to equalize Taiwo Awoniyi’s brace. Following a Carabao Cup fixture against AFC Wimbledon earlier in the week, Chelsea will be ready to take on Forest.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Chelsea faces a significant challenge after their game against Bournemouth. Pochettino’s team will be hosting Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, and it is expected that Unai Emery’s side will be strong contenders for a top-four position. Aston Villa has achieved impressive results under Emery’s guidance over the past nine months.

Fulham Vs Chelsea

Get ready for an exciting west London derby at Craven Cottage, happening under the lights. Historically, Chelsea has only lost once to Fulham since April 2006 in all competitions. However, considering that Pochettino is still adapting to his role, the Blues might face a challenging evening.

