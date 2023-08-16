SPORT

Chelsea Next 2 Games In The EPL That May See Them Drop Points In The Title Race

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 326 1 minute read

Chelsea’s next two Premier League clashes present formidable opponents that could potentially lead to dropped points. First up, they travel to face West Ham United, a team known for their attacking prowess and ability to exploit defensive vulnerabilities. Chelsea’s backline will need to be on high alert to thwart West Ham’s dynamic offense.

Following the West Ham encounter, Chelsea welcomes Luton Town to Stamford Bridge. While Luton is a lower-league side, they have a reputation for causing cup upsets. Chelsea will need to avoid complacency and approach the game with the same intensity as against stronger opponents.

In both matches, Chelsea’s ability to control the midfield and capitalize on goal-scoring opportunities will be critical. The team’s depth will also be tested, especially if injuries or suspensions occur. To maintain their strong position in the league, Chelsea must navigate these potential pitfalls with a combination of tactical acumen, determination, and squad coordination.

SportFocus (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 326 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Peseiro, Waldrum To Know Nigeria Jobs Fates Next Month –Gusau

11 mins ago

How Chelsea May Set Up Their Midfield If They Complete Romeo Lavia And Olise Transfer Move

20 mins ago

Video: Messi Scores As Inter Miami Beat Philadelphia To Reach Leagu

29 mins ago

PHI 1-4 INT: Messi’s Goal Scoring Form Shows That He Can Lead Inter Miami To Their First Ever Trophy

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button