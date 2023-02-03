Chelsea Newest Signings, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk starts tonight against Fulham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Premier League side, Chelsea Football Club took to social media to unveil their lineup ahead of their game against Fulham United. The Blues unveiled the lineup on their official social media page few moments ago and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe.

Chelsea record signing, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhaylo Mudryk has all been handed their first start by Graham Potter, you could clearly see that Reece James has also returned to the starting Eleven and this is a thing of joy for all Chelsea fans.

Taking a look at the bench, you can clearly see that Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling has also returned and we might get to see them in action tonight aswell. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)