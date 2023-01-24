Chelsea Newest Signing, Mykhaylo Mudryk breaks Premier League Record after Just one game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea Football Club Newest Signing, Mykhaylo Mudryk has reached a new milestone just after playing one game for the blues.

Recall that some couple of weeks ago, Chelsea Football Club completed the signing of Ukrainian Winger, Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee reported to be around 100 million euros.

The player was handed his debut by Graham Potter during the Blues 0-0 Draw with Liverpool last weekend and it took him just 35 minutes to set a new record in the English Premier.

Mudryk during the game against Liverpool hit a top speed of 36.63km/hr which is the fastest speed recorded so far in the Premier League this season. Mykhaylo Mudryk’s performance against Liverpool was absolutely top notch and we are all looking forward to seeing more of that from him this season.

