Chelsea is currently among the Premier league clubs with the most signings in the 2022/23 season. Nottingham Forest signed over 20 players in the 2022 summer transfer window, but Chelsea is the premier league club with the most signings in the winter transfer window. In the 2022/23 season, Chelsea have signed 15 or more players in the 2022/23, which is more than the number of winnings their currently have in the premier league this season. The image below represents best players signed by Chelsea this season. Can they be able to win the Champions league this season?

Chelsea New Signings Xi In The 2022/23 Season.

Goalkeeper: Slonina.

Defenders: K. Koulibaly, Gusto, Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella.

Midfielders: Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, M. Mudryk and Aubameyang.

There are other players who are not in the lineup but were also signed in the 2022/23 season include B. Badiashile, N. Madueke, D. Fofana, and A. Santos. The new Chelsea owner have spent over 500 million Euros on acquisition of new players since he took over. Depsite this big expenditure, the club are still sitting on the tenth position. But things could turn around as the players they signed in the winter transfer window could make a huge difference for the club in the rest of the season.

