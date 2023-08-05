Chelsea football club completed the signing of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton and Hove Albion yesterday in a deal believed to be worth around £20 million with additional £5 million base on performance, he signed a seven years contract at the club afterwards.

The goalkeeper have now trained for the first time as a Chelsea player, he took part in the clubs preseason preparations at Cobham center and was welcomed by young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina.

The goalkeeper will be expected to compete for the number one spot with Kepa Arrizabalaga while young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina will be heading off to loan in Belgium according to renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea are done with their pre-season friendly games which means supporters will only be able to see the Spanish goalkeeper in action when the new season resumes.

