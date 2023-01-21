Chelsea new boy Mykhailo Mudryk impresses on his debut as Chelsea held at 0-0 draw at Anfield

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A draw against Liverpool at Anfield is a positive result for Chelsea, especially for Graham Potter, who is under pressure due to inconsistent performance. Chelsea had a couple of chances in the first half but couldn’t convert them.

Within three minutes of the game’s beginning, Kai Havard scored, but it was ruled to be offside. Alisson was forced to make a brilliant save by Badiashile as Liverpool increased their pressure after the break.

Mudryk, the newest addition to the Blues, could only find the side netting while Gakpo and Nunez both had tame shots saved. Unfortunately, neither team was able to score, and the game concluded without a goal.

The new kid at Chelsea, Mykhailo Mudryk, put up a strong display in his first game. The winger filled in for Chelsea in the second half as a replacement. He was unmarked as he wrecked havoc down Liverpool’s left channel and displayed tremendous movement both on and off the ball.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian winger came close to scoring his first goal in the 64th minute. He and Gallagher traded one-two passes before escaping Liverpool defenders, but his shot from the six-yard box missed the target.

