Chelsea football club of England new signing Andrey Santos was fantastic for Brazil Under 20 National team on Monday night, as he captained them to a remarkable 2-0 victory over Paraguay Under 20 National team in South American Under 20 Championship.

The 18-year-old has been superb for Brazil Under 20 National team since the beginning of the tournament and he was able to impress again on Monday night.

Andrey Santos was given the captain hand band by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches where he scored in all the games, and he was able to impress again.

The youngster started in his team’s midfield alongside Marlon Gomes and the duo were fantastic in the game.

Corinthians football club youngster Giovane broke the deadlock for Brazil Under 20 National team in the 10th minute after receiving an assist from Patryck to end the first half 1-0.

Ronald doubled the lead for Brazil in the 81st minute a fine teamwork from Andrey Santos and Silva dos Santos to end the match 2-0.

Andrey Santos was fantastic for Brazil Under 20 National team throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory.

The victory over Paraguay Under 20 National team has now Marked Brazil’s 6th consecutive victory, and they have moved to the top spot of their group table.

Andrey Santos will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the team when they play their next game.

