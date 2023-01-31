Chelsea Might Still Spend Up To £200million On The Deadline Day Of This January Transfer Window

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On the deadline day of the last summer transfer window, Chelsea signed Denis Zakaria on loan and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as a permanent Player. This winter transfer window won’t be different but, it could be bigger as Chelsea could spend more than what they had spent throughout this ongoing transfer window on the deadline day alone.

Chelsea has spent more than £150million to sign David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix, Noni Madueke, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Malo Gusto this January but, the club have gone back in to negotiate with Benfica over Enzo Fernandez.

On Monday, Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea’s owners Todd Boehly and Co-director Behdad Egbhali travelled to Portugal so that they can meet Rui Costa to negotiate the deal of Enzo Fernandez. The West London is also ready to pay the release of £105million and will push Benfica to sell the Argentina National.

Moises Caicedo is also another Player that Chelsea wants to sign before the end of January Transfer window. Brighton and Hove Albion has already rejected a bid of £70million made by Arsenal, which means Chelsea Will have to offer a bid close to £75million or £80million to sign Moises Caicedo.

£105million for Enzo Fernandez and potentially £80million for Moises Caicedo could see Chelsea spending another £200million before the end of Today. It’s going to be a crucial day for the Club.

