Chelsea has left Players worth £75million From the Players that they signed in January out of their UEFA Champions League. The West London club added the names of Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk to the UCL squad while Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Noni Madueke will not participate with the club for the rest of their UCL Campaign this season.

It was a really tough decision as Chelsea needs to have Mykhaylo Mudryk and Joao Felix in the squad, especially with the struggle of their offense while Enzo Fernandez was no doubt going to make the team after Chelsea paid a League fee to sign him from Benfica.

However, not picking Benoit Badiashile might come back to haunt Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League. Signing the Frenchman created controversy as many deemed it to be a wasteful spending but after top class performance against Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Fulham where he helped Chelsea to keep clean sheet, the Former Lyon Star has proved his Worth.

He has been partnering with Thiago Silva in Chelsea Defense in his 3 appearances. Benoit Badiashile’s calmness and composure, even in high pressure situation, are among the qualities that makes him a unique Defender at Chelsea.

Leaving him out of the UCL squad means Graham Potter would have to rely on Kalidou Koulibaly when the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League starts, or he better hopes that Wesley Fofana is in a good form when he returns to the squad.

