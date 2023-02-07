SPORT

Chelsea might loan back Andrey Santos to Brazil, if the are unable to obtain a work permit for him

The 18-year-old young prospect who just moved to Stamford Bridge, but there are questions about when he’ll be likely to participate for the Blues because he hasn’t yet secured a work permit.

If Santos cannot play in England right away, it appears Chelsea might loan him back to his native Brazil, according to UOL Esporte. Chelsea and Santos would undoubtedly be disappointed, the Brazilian wonderkid appears to be a great prospect who may already contribute to Graham Potter first squad.

In an effort to turn around Chelsea’s struggling season, the new club owners have made a dozens of new additions. Santos is one of them, but it appears he won’t be able to play for the blue anytime soon, so he might be one for the long run.

If this is the only option, one would think there would be no shortage of Brazilian clubs willing to loan out the midfielder.

