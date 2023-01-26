Chelsea Might Complete Their Squad Rebuild This January

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Rebuilding a squad in a European Club usually takes at least 2 or 3 seasons with an intense scouting and recruiting that could cost the club hundreds of millions of Euros but, Chelsea might be able to complete a squad rebuild in a January Transfer window.

Last summer, Chelsea started their squad rebuild as they signed Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang but, that hasn’t worked out well for the West London club.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling haven’t performed up to expectations, Injury hasn’t allowed Chelsea to witness the best of Wesley Fofana while Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has flopped.

The West London club returned to the transfer Market this January and has been able to land some elite Signings including Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke. They also signed some potential Young Players like Andrey Santos and David Datro Fofana.

The West London club has already gotten a great defense setup with Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile. Then, there’s Joao Felix, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke in the attack. What Chelsea needs to do this January to complete their squad rebuild is to get a Midfielder. They have been linked with Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

