Chelsea Might Be Able To Dominate Dortmund If Enzo Fernandez And Mateo Kovavic Start Together

Chelsea will face an in-form Borussia Dortmund team on Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The German Bundesliga side are one of the only three clubs in European top 5 Leagues including Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, English Premier league, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1, that have won all their games in this year.

Chelsea on the other hand have won just 1 game in their last 8 games. They have been defeated 4 times and got held to a draw thrice.

Ahead of the encounter against Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund Manager Edin Terzic has admitted that the German club needs just a win against Chelsea and it would be easier for them to get it in front of their 80,000 home Fans.

According to Reuters, Edin Terzic said: “We need at least one win against Chelsea. Obviously, it is easier here with 80,000 to create euphoria. But we need two good performances and we will try to deliver.”

Chelsea will need to improve their last performance if they want to get a good result against Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

They were able to dominate West Ham United, at least for the first 45 minutes of the encounter last Saturday, with some of their new Signings including Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix showing moments of brilliance.

The midfield is one of the areas that Graham Potter has to look at against Borussia Dortmund. Enzo Fernandez started with Ruben Loftus-Cheek against West Ham United but, the pair didn’t work out.

Obviously, playing Enzo Fernandez and N’Golo Kante together is currently Chelsea’s strongest midfield partnership but, N’Golo Kante is still out till the end of this month.

Mateo Kovavic is another option and perhaps, the best option that can go alongside Enzo Fernandez against Borussia Dortmund. The two Midfielders were spotted together in training on Monday afternoon, and Fans have started anticipating what their partnership could bring.

Conor Gallagher and Mason Mount are currently struggling for form and Ruben Loftus-Cheek looked rusty against West Ham United. It might be the perfect time to throw in Mateo Kovavic into the mix.

