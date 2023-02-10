Chelsea Midfielder Seen Training With The Squad Yesterday.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday which was Thursday, the 9th day of Frebruary, 2023, the Chelsea squad underwent another training session at the Cobham training ground in London, and one of their Midfielder was seen training with the squad.

The Chelsea Midfielder that was seen training with the squad yesterday is no other person but Mateo Kovacic who was left out of the squad that played Fulham FC last week at Stamford Bridge. See his photos below.

In the above photos, Mateo Kovacic was seen with the rest of his Chelsea Teammates training hard as the Blues prepare to take on Westham United tomorrow at the London stadium.

New signing Enzo Fernandez was used in Midfield alongside Connor Gallagher in Chelsea’s last game Versus Fulham FC, and Kovacic was left out of the squad.

