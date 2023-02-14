Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos post picture of himself arriving London after lifting the sudamericano trophy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club exciting midfielder Andrey Santos is on his way back to London after his impressive performance at the just concluded sudamericano championship, the 18 years old captained his nation as they lifted the trophy.

Andrey Santos had a tournament to remember as he scored six times in the tournament including in the final all coming from midfield position, the next step for him now is to get a work permit and fight for his place in the Chelsea first team.

The youngster is highly rated by Graham Potter and his management staffs, if the work permit application gets all clarification, Chelsea supporters could see him turn out this season for the club.

He was first spotted bidding farwell to his Brazilian coaches before getting on the flight and afterwards he posted a photo of his leg with an emoji which indicates that he is heading straight to London.

