Chelsea May Cross FFP Rules If the Owners Are Not Careful in Spending

When the previous Chelsea owner, Roman Abrahamovich was sanctioned and asked to hand over the ownership of the club to other people, many fans of the club believed it was the beginning of the end, as there were thoughts that there won’t be any passionate owner the club will ever have like the Russian man. 

But, the Todd Bhoely-led consortium proved everyone wrong as there have now been massive signings recently at the London Club.

From the signings of Mudryk, David Datro Fofana, Madueke, Santos to other players, this January transfer window alone has been favourable for the club fans. 

However, looking at all these signings, Chelsea if the club owners are not careful may cross Financial Fair Play (FFP) Rules as there have now been about 400m pounds spent by them from the beginning of last summer to the current moment. 

Looking also at the transfer ban the club suffered about three seasons ago and how it affected their place in Europe and even in England, another ban or sanction on the club is not expected because of the potential effects it will have. 

