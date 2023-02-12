Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacts to supporters frustration after West Ham draw

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has reacted to fans’ frustration following his side’s 1-1 draw with West Ham United in the London derby.

Joao Félix scored the opening goal in the 16th minute of the equaliser, his first for Chelsea in only his second appearance after a previous goal had been disallowed by VAR for offside. However, the Blues’ lead was canceled out in the 28th minute when ex-Blue Emerson Palmieri scored Jarrod Bowen’s header from the far post.

Thomas Soucek was therefore the central figure in the controversial moment of the match after he appeared to have committed a handball trying to block a low shot by Conor Gallagher. The match ended in a draw, meaning Chelsea have won just one of their last eight league games, and the pressure is mounting on Potter, with Blues fans frustrated with the result.

Speaking to reporters after the game ( Football Daily), Potter insists fans are entitled to their opinions, but understands why they’re disappointed. “Chelsea fans are entitled to their opinion,” Potter said. “Of course they are, and I understand that when we don’t win, they would be disappointed just like us. “Performance-wise, you could see the potential in the team, I thought today, but you can also see where the work is.

“That’s the way it is, that’s how I see it, and I’m just being honest about how it is, but I totally understand people getting frustrated if you don’t win.”

The 47-year-old also addressed Soucek’s handball decision not given with a cheeky comment, claiming it was a good save by the 27-year-old. “It felt like handball to me. I didn’t know Thomas [Soucek] could come down so easily and save like that, it’s a good save from him. “But it’s not for me to say about the VAR, it wasn’t given, so it’s not for me to say. He looks like one of those that if it had happened I don’t think it would have capsized, but it didn’t happen.”

Potter has been under pressure since the start of Chelsea’s poor form, with the Blues winning just two of their last 13 Premier League games. A situation from which it could be deduced that he would not have managed under the old regime.

But the Todd Boehly-led administration appears to be increasingly patient with English, even after splurging on the transfer market. Potter has already sent a message of defiance to the Chelsea faithful following their defeat to Manchester City, and he appears determined to put an end to the club’s poor form.

The Blues are next in action when they travel to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

