Chelsea Manager, Graham Potter finally reveals why he took Mudryk off at halftime yesterday

Few moments ago, Chelsea Football Club Manager, Graham Potter publicly came out to reveal why he took Ukrainian Winger, Mykhaylo Mudryk off at halftime yesterday during their game against Fulham United.

Recall that yesterday, Chelsea Football Club locked horns with Fulham United at Stamford Bridge and Mykhaylo Mudryk was handed his first start by Graham Potter but unfortunately he was taken at half time and that got a lot of people talking but the coach has finally stepped out to reveal the reason behind that.

During the post match conference, Graham Potter stated that the reason why he took the Ukrainian Winger off at halftime was because he had a heavy cold and this also explained why his performance on the pitch yesterday was poor.

Mudryk moved to Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in the January transfer window for a fee reported to be around 100 million euros and it seems he hasn’t fully adapted to the weather in England.

