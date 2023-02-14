Chelsea make last-minute Champions League squad change

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Despite the fact that the time for naming the 25-man team has passed, Chelsea has made a last-minute change to its Champions League roster. After adding eight players in January, a difficult choice had to be made, and outstanding 21-year-old Benoit Badiashile was the greatest loser.

Due to UEFA regulations limiting additions to just three new players after the January window, the Frenchman was left out of the squad. Badiashile didn’t make the cut because three players cost more than £280 million to sign during the winter transfer window.

Instead, the club record signing Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, and loanee Joao Felix were all added.

The choice appeared to come down to Felix or Badiashile, with the Portuguese forward being preferred.

Graham Potter may already have been justified in this decision given the extra vigor and vigor he has provided the Chelsea assault when available, but it is hard on Badiashile after he started his Stamford Bridge tenure by keeping three straight clean sheets.

The defender did have his greatest test as date against West Ham, but it still appears that he and Thiago Silva have the strongest working relationship under Potter.

The newest member of the team has been brought in from outside the 25-man squad. As long as players meet the standards of being under 21 and having been eligible to play for the club for two years, UEFA permits an unlimited number of moves to the B-list. Because of this, even though they are the appropriate age, players like Mudryk, Badiashile, Andrey Santos, David Datro Fofana, or Fernandez are not eligible.

Lewis Hall, Armando Broja, and Charlie Webster have already been drafted into the squad from the B-list. Now Lucas Bergstrom, a goalkeeper, has joined that quartet. Prior to returning in January, the academy graduate had spent time on his first senior loan at Peterborough, and it now seems that this was because of Edouard Mendy’s continuing finger injury.

Since the World Cup, the Senegal international has not played for the Blues due to a fractured finger. Prior to that, Kepa Arrizabalaga had taken over as No. 1 under Potter, but the choice to call up Bergstrom suggests that he won’t be making a comeback anytime soon.

Source: eprodity.com

Elzehara (

)