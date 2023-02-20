Chelsea Make Final Graham Potter Decision as Blues’ Boss Position vs Spurs Confirmed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea travels to north London on Sunday to play Tottenham Hotspur, and Graham Potter is anticipated to be in the Chelsea dugout.

With Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to bottom-of-the-table Southampton on Saturday, the 47-year-old has been under increased criticism.

Potter’s team is now 10th in the Premier League standings but has only won two of their previous 14 games, placing them 16th overall and practically deserving of relegation.

The Chelsea board’s position was announced shortly after the final whistle on Saturday, in response to boos from the home crowd and widespread online criticism of Potter, whom they want fired. The hierarchy firmly backed Potter at the time.

The team was granted the weekend off after Ben Chilwell claimed that the mood in the locker room was low, and they returned to their Cobham training facility on Tuesday to get ready for the match against Spurs.

Nizaar Kinsella said that Chelsea’s hierarchy maintained their stance in response to mounting pressure. For the time being, they are hesitant to fire Potter because everything is “business as usual.”

Club insiders report that after awarding the 47-year-old a five-year deal five months ago, co-owner Todd Boehly and company are ready to support him through the challenging period.

The squad continues to support Potter’s efforts to turn things around, according to the source, which also notes that “the squad still has a healthy respect for his amiable persona.” Yet, it is stated that “some are debating over his suitability for the position.”

Ben Jacobs notes that now that Chelsea’s position on Potter has been made clear, the head coach can be fully expected to be in the dugout on Sunday for their Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Antonio Conte, who is still recuperating in Italy after his gallbladder operation, won’t be accompanying Potter, though.

Blazing (

)