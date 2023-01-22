Chelsea Made Less Mistakes This Winter Than They Did Last Summer Despite Spending Huge Amount Of Fee

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea New Owner Todd Boehly is literally Playing Football Manager in real life with the club. The American Businessman, since his takeover last summer after Roman Abramovich sold Chelsea, has been dipping his hands into his pockets and spending heavily to build Chelsea squad.

Last summer, Todd spent more than £250million to sign new Players as Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka, Denis Zakaria, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Gabriel Slonina and Wesley Fofana were all signed.

This Winter transfer window, Chelsea have already spent more money than the entirety of Spanish La Liga and Bayern Munich have spent to sign new Players. The Blues have spent more than £150million to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Noni Madueke and Andrey Santos.

Chelsea signed Defenders and Attackers last summer while they did a light job in the midfield. They signed Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella for the defense while Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling were signed to reinforce the attack. Denis Zakaria was signed on loan while Carney Chukwuemeka was signed because of his potential.

If the Players that Chelsea signed last summer had turned up this season, the Blues won’t be at the middle of the Premier league table. They will still be in the FA Cup and EFL Cup this season but Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has flopped while Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly has failed to perform up to expectations.

This winter however, Chelsea seems to have gotten it right. Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk were impressive on their Premier League Debuts against Fulham and Liverpool respectively while Benoit Badiashile has kept two clean sheets in the two appearances he has made in the Premier league for Chelsea.

