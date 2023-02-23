Chelsea loanee Lukaku comes off bench to score an injury time winning goal for Inter Milan in UCL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club of England on loan star Romelu Lukaku was the hero for Italian serie A giants Inter Milan football club on Wednesday night, as he comes from the bench to score the winning goal for them in their remarkable 1-0 victory over FC Porto in the first leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League at San Siro Stadium in Italy.

The former Manchester United football club star was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to make an instant impact after being introduced to the pitch.

Romelu Lukaku replaced former Manchester City football club star Edin Dzeko in the 58th minute and he was able to score a stunning goal for the club to guide them to a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Both teams efforts to break the deadlock in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku scored the winning goal for Inter Milan football club in the 86th minute through a beautiful goal to end the match 1-0.

Romelu Lukaku was outstanding for Inter Milan football club in the second half of the game, and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a winning goal.

The victory over FC Porto has now given Inter Milan football club an advantage ahead of the return leg which will take place in few weeks time at Estadio do Dragao in Portugal.

Photo credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)