Chelsea Loanee Joao Felix Emerges As A Key Summer Transfer Target For European Giants.

Chelsea loanee winger Joao Felix is believed to be a summer transfer target for Barcelona. The Portuguese striker arrived at Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid on a six-month loan worth £9 million earlier this month. January 12th. There is speculation that the Blues will pursue a permanent deal for Felix, 23, when his loan expires.

However, Chelsea could have competition for his signature if they look to let him go permanently. SPORT reports that Barcelona are monitoring the striker. Xavi is looking for a replacement for Memphis Depay, who joined from Atletico for just £2.6 million earlier this month. The two clubs have a good relationship following the transfers of Depay and Antoine Griezmann. However, Barca’s financial problems could be an obstacle to their efforts to sign Felix. The Blaugrana are having a hard time offering teen Gavi a new contract. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s loan contract does not include a buy-back clause, so they will have to join other clubs that are targeting Felix. The Portuguese player seems to no longer be popular with Atletico coach Diego Simeone. Felix arrived at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in 2019 for £113 million after winning the Golden Boy award with his former club Benfica. He has made 131 appearances in all competitions for the Colchoneros, scoring 34 goals and providing 18 assists.

