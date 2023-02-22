Chelsea Loan Star, Lukaku Nets A Decisive Goal For Serie A Giant In Hard-fought UCL 1-0 Victory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea football club of England loan star and Belgian international, Romelu Lukaku was the hero and saviour of the night today for Italian Serie A giant Inter Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties at home against FC Porto at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in San Siro.

The 29 year old forward maestro started the game from the bench due to tactical reason but was introduced into the game in the 58th minute for Edin Dzeko, and he was able to play his part and also contributed his quota in the thrilling and keenly contested encounter.

Romelu Lukaku after his introduction in the second half was a big threat in the opposition box with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play, where he scored the only goal of the night which was enough to separate the two sides at full time.

The first half of the game hanged on the balance with nothing separating the two sides going into the half time break which ended goalless draw, before Romelu Lukaku got the deadlock broken in the 86th minute of the second half to make it one nil and was the final scoreline at full time.

Romelu Lukaku with his great influx of influence in the game will be hoping to keep the momentum going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)