Chelsea Likely Unable to Sign Caicedo Again as Liverpool Table £110m

Following long period of deal negotiation with Brighton and Hove Albion concerning Moises Caicedo, Chelsea are now less likely to sign the defensive midfielder, as Liverpool have entered into a late move with an increased bid of £110m.

This is an improved one compared to the £100m put forward by Chelsea.

The Blues will now be likely moving for alternatives and the likes of Southampton’s La and Leeds United’s Tyler Adams are now the favorites likely to be welcomed to Stamford Bridge next season.

Following the summer departures of Jorginho and Ngolo Kante, Chelsea are desperate for midfielders especially in the defensive position, and it is likely Brighton are using this to exploit the club, especially as the Pride of London Club are unable to agree deal to pen down Levi Colwill with the Seagulls.

