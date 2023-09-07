SPORT

Chelsea legend John Terry agrees deal to become manager of Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab

John Terry is set to become the latest Premier League great to move to Saudi Arabia after agreeing a deal to become the new manager of Al-Shabab FC. The Sun reports that a verbal deal has been agreed for the former Chelsea and England defender to take charge of the Saudi Pro League club. Al-Shabab have not been one of the Saudi clubs grabbing the most headlines during the Pro League’s summer spending spree, but they do have some recognisable names in their squad. Ever Banega and Yannick Carrasco are chief among them, although Al-Shabab have started the season poorly.

Terry would join a host of former Premier League stars in the Saudi Pro League, including former England teammate Steven Gerrard who currently manages Al-Ettifaq. This would be the first full managerial role the Englishman would take on, after working as a consultant in Chelsea’s youth academy this year. As a mark of respect for the dedication and loyalty showed to Chelsea over the years, the West London club will reportedly allow him to leave his role in the youth set-up for Saudi Arabia.

He most recently worked under Dean Smith at Leicester and Aston Villa but is desperate to be a coach in his own right. The 42-year-old could be in charge of Al-Shabab by the time they play their next game – against Al-Feiha on September 15. The Riyadh club have just two points from their first five matches in the Saudi Pro League this season.

