SPORT

Chelsea key Players Set to miss Tomorrow Game

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 38 mins ago
0 328 1 minute read

Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge of Chelsea will be a Sunday afternoon Premier League matchup at home against Liverpool.

The Blues’ 12th-place finish in the standings last season left fans expecting a dramatic improvement in the upcoming season.

The capital giants will undoubtedly aim for a top-four finish in 2023–24, but they will be put to the test on the first weekend of the new campaign.

Here is a summary of the information regarding Chelsea’s suspensions and injuries in advance of their matchup with Liverpool, who will also be hoping to contend for a return to the top four this year.

Nkunku, a new addition for Chelsea, will miss the first few months of the season owing to a major knee injury that necessitated surgery.

After recuperating from a hamstring injury, Benoit Badiashile resumed training, but the defender did not play at all in the preseason and will not be selected this weekend.

Etico404 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 38 mins ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Players With The Most “African Player Of The Year” Awards

13 mins ago

Arsenal Leads At Halftime Against Weak Nottingham Forest.

25 mins ago

ARS 2:0 NOT: Three Best Players For Arsenal In The First Half Of The Game.

51 mins ago

Video: Premier League: Awoniyi Scores, Aina Booked As Nottingham Forest Fall To Arsenal

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button