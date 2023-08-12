Chelsea key Players Set to miss Tomorrow Game

Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge of Chelsea will be a Sunday afternoon Premier League matchup at home against Liverpool.

The Blues’ 12th-place finish in the standings last season left fans expecting a dramatic improvement in the upcoming season.

The capital giants will undoubtedly aim for a top-four finish in 2023–24, but they will be put to the test on the first weekend of the new campaign.

Here is a summary of the information regarding Chelsea’s suspensions and injuries in advance of their matchup with Liverpool, who will also be hoping to contend for a return to the top four this year.

Nkunku, a new addition for Chelsea, will miss the first few months of the season owing to a major knee injury that necessitated surgery.

After recuperating from a hamstring injury, Benoit Badiashile resumed training, but the defender did not play at all in the preseason and will not be selected this weekend.

