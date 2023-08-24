Chelsea key Players Set to miss their Next Game

When Chelsea hosts Luton Town at Stamford Bridge on Friday night, the Premier League will resume.

The Blues have picked up just one point after encouraging performances against West Ham United and Liverpool, respectively.

The expectation is now on Mauricio Pochettino and his team to convert performances into victories, especially when they play a freshly promoted team at their West London stadium.

Here are the most recent Chelsea injury and suspension updates prior to their matchup with the top-flight newcomers.

Reece James, the new captain of Chelsea, is expected to miss ‘a number of weeks’ due to a hamstring injury. Pochettino said that James will be out for “a while.”

Christopher Nkunku, a recent addition to Chelsea, will miss the first few games of the season owing to a major knee injury that necessitated surgery. The France international is currently not expected to return until December.

After suffering an ACL injury, Wesley Fofana will likely struggle to make a comeback before the season is out. At the earliest, the center-back should be ready in March.

Carney Chukwuemeka had surgery on the knee injury he received against West Ham last weekend, Chelsea disclosed on Tuesday. The England Under-20 international is rumored to be ready again in October; however, the Blues have not provided a timeline for rehabilitation.

