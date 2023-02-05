Chelsea Join Man Utd And PSG In Osimhen Bidding War

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea are reportedly preparing to join the bidding war for Napoli in form Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, which would likely cost well over €100 million.

The Nigerian international has been a sensation this season, and with 14 goals in just 16 games, he is presently the Capocannoniere of Serie A.

His success at the Italian Serie A and in the Champions League drew the attention of the best and wealthiest clubs in the world, and there are speculations that a bidding war may take place this summer.

ESPN has already named Manchester United and PSG, but as of right now, Sun Sport is speculating that Chelsea will also be vying for Osimhen’s services.

The 24-year-old’s transfer from LOSC Lille cost €75 million plus €4 million in performance-based bonuses in September 2020.

Todd Boehly, Chelsea’s new owner, has already broken transfer records with a January shopping binge that saw the Stamford Bridge side spend €330 million.

Despite having a €66 million contract with RB Leipzig for Christopher Nkunku, they have also been associated with Milan winger Rafael Leao.

