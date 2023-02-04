Chelsea January Signings With The Best Performances Against Fulham And Signings Who Flopped

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea had the opportunity to use most of their January signings against Fulham but some of the new arrivals struggled to perform well in the match. The three chelsea january signings with the best performances against Fulham are Enzo Fernandez, Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

The Blues spent €121 million on signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on the deadline day of the January transfer window. The 21 year old played full minutes against Fulham and he performed well in the match. However, his performance didn’t live up to the expectations of Chelsea’s supporters considering the huge amount of money the club spent on securing his signature. Nevertheless, Enzo Fernandez was one of the best players on the pitch during Chelsea’s 0-0 draw against Fulham.

The second January signing who also performed well against Fulham is Benoit Badiashile. The former Monaco defender has continued to put on Impressive performances under Graham Potter. Badiashile has established himself as a first team starter at Chelsea and he formed another impressive partnership with Thiago Silva.

The third January signing with the best performance against Fulham is David Datro Fofana. He came close to break the deadlock few minutes after stepping on to the pitch. He was energetic, showed calmness when under-pressure and could have had more chances if his teammates had shown similar quality.

The Two Chelsea January Signings Who Flopped Against Fulham Are Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk

The two players were very poor in performance against Fulham. Mykhaylo Mudryk made no impact to the game and was subbed off for Noni Madueke who also struggled to perform well against Fulham.

Both Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk failed to register a single shot on target against Fulham.

