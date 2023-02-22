Chelsea Is Yet To Beat Any Team That Is Above Them On The EPL Table This Season

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

This season has been going wrong for Chelsea since Graham Potter became the Head Coach of the West London club. This is as bad as many Chelsea Fans have seen the West London club in recent years, and it’s all because of Graham Potter.

Under Graham Potter, Chelsea crashed out of the two domestic Cup competitions and dropped to the 10th position on the Premier league table. They have won just 2 games in their last 15 games across all competitions. They lost their last League game against bottom-placed Southampton at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Chelsea’s win rate under Graham Potter is just 36 percent as they have won just 9 games out of the 25 Games that the 47-year-old has managed. The West London club has scored just a goal in February, despite playing 4 games already.

Another bad record that Chelsea has this season is that they are yet to beat any team that’s above them on the Premier league table this season.

All the wins that Chelsea have recorded in the Premier league this season are against teams that are below them on the Premier league table.

Everton, Leicester City, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are the Teams that Chelsea has beat this season. All of these teams were in the second half on the Premier league table at the time that Chelsea faced them.

The West London club has lost to Southampton, Fulham, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Arsenal, Brighton and Leeds United this season.

