Chelsea home, away and third kit for the 2023-2024 football season (photos)

Chelsea football club preparations for the upcoming football season is at its completion stage with the club pre-season preparations at united state of America completed and all eyes now on the opening weeks of the English premier league, the club is still looking to sign more players before the transfer window slams shut.

While they are playing on the field activities, they are also putting together few off the field arrangements which includes signing sponsorship deals and unveiling both match day kits, trainings kits and traveling gears.

Chelsea football club training gears for players and coach for the 2023-2024 football season Twitter photos.

While they are yet to get sponsorship for their kit, they have unveiled the playing kits for the upcoming football season, the home kit is as usual blue with a sparkling gold badge as revealed few weeks ago.

Axel Disasi in Chelsea home shirt for the 2023-2024 football season Twitter photos.

The away and third kit for the 2023-2024 football season have also been revealed abet not official at the moment, the away kit is a different shade of blue while the third kit takes the lemon look.

From left, third choice, home and away B/R Football.

Source. B/R football

Teamgifted
)

