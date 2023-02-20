SPORT

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter to stay on at Stamford Bridge and build his team more in the summer

According to popular London journalist Matt law, Chelsea owners have given a vote of confidence to under fire manager Graham Potter, the decision will allow the head coach to concentrate on his work and find a way to turn his teams fortune around.

Todd Boehly will be at Tottenham hotspur game in midweek whilst Bagdad Eghbali will watch both Leeds united and Borrusia Dortmund game and the message to Graham Potter will be put on his tin hat and fight through it.

The owners preferred plan is to allow the under fire coach Graham Potter to complete the season and then have a preseason with the club, have a full campaign in charge before they could make any further evaluations.

The Chelsea supporters have been calling Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali to act like former owner Roman Abramovic and sack Graham Potter who is yet to convince since taken over from Thomas Tuchel.

