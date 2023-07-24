Chelsea Haven’t Had A Striker That Scored 20 League Goals In The Last 6 Seasons

Chelsea Forward Nicolas Jackson is already turning heads and sending tongues wagging with his performance in the Mauricio Pochettino’s squad in the ongoing US tour of West London club.

Nicolas Jackson made cameo appearances against Wrexham and against Brighton and Hove Albion in the two games that Chelsea has played on their US Tour, and he lighted up the pitch on both appearances. He got an assist against Wrexham before bagging 2 assists and scoring a goal against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier league Summer Series.

Nicolas Jackson hasn’t played for a total of 90 minutes but he has already scored 1 goal and got 3 assists. He has shown that he’s a complete Forward with his assists, goal and style of play under Mauricio Pochettino.

Prior to Nicolas Jackson’s debut for Chelsea, many Fans are still questioning his ability to lead Chelsea’s offense next season because he’s still young, inexperienced and cheap.

However, Nicolas Jackson has shown that he has what it takes to lead Chelsea’s offense next season. He looks like he’s going to fix Chelsea’s goalscoring woes by scoring at least 20 League Goals next season for the West London club.

Chelsea hasn’t had a Striker that scored up to 20 League Goals since Diego Costa reached that Tally at the end of the 2016/7 season. Chelsea won the Premier league that season under Italian Manager Antonio Conte but it was also the last time that a Striker scored 20 League Goals for the Blues.

Many Strikers including Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Olivier Giroud, Raheem Sterling, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku have led the offense of the team since that season that Diego Costa scored 20 League Goals for Chelsea but none of them was able to replicate that result.

Chelsea have already spent a lot of money to sign Forwards during those period but it didn’t work. It won’t exactly be a bad idea to give Nicolas Jackson a chance to be the target man at Chelsea next season.

