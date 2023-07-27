Chelsea Have Submitted 4 Different Bids To Brighton This Summer To Sign Moises Caicedo

On Thursday afternoon, Famous Sport Journalist Fabrizio Romano announced that Chelsea has made a new offer to Brighton and Hove Albion for the transfer of Ecuadorian Midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer but Seagulls instantly rejected the bid.

Fabrizio Romano stated that the West London club sent a new offer worth £80million, an equivalent of €93million to Brighton but the club rejected it because it’s still short of their valuation.

Chelsea’s latest bid for Moises Caicedo makes it the 4th time that the West London club would be making an offer to sign the 23-year-old Midfielder.

Before sending in the latest bid which was rejected on Thursday, Chelsea’s offer was £70million, which was also rejected. They had already sent it two different offers before that, according to Daily Mirror.

The First offer, according to Daily Mail, was around £60million. Chelsea later presented another offer worth £65million before making another one valued at £70million. It was after Brighton rejected the third offer of £70million that the Seagulls demanded for £100million.

Chelsea later countered that request with their 4th bid valued at £80million, which has also been rejected by the club, as per Fabrizio Romano.

