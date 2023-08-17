Chelsea Have Spent More Money On Transfers Than The Laliga Since The Summer Of 2022

Chelsea have spent a lot of money on signing players to their squad since Todd Boehly took over the club. The Blues have been in top form since the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino. They have continued their spending spree under the new manager.

Chelsea signed several World-Class players to their squad in the summer of 2022. Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Mudryk and Wesley Fofana were among their most expensive signings. However, their dropped in form after joining the Blues and were among the worst players in the premier League last season.

Chelsea have improved more in performance under Pochettino. Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Axel Disasi, Moises Caicedo and Ugochukwu are among the players who joined the Blues in 2023/2024 season. Romeo La and Olise are both expected to join Chelsea this summer.

The Blues have spent a total of €934 million on transfers since the summer of 2022 while the Laliga have recorded €893 million on transfers. Chelsea have spent more money on the transfer market than the Laliga since 2022. The Blues are expected to compete for different titles this season. Chelsea currently have one of the most valuable squads in the world.

