Chelsea are one of the best teams in the premier league right now. The Blues have secured the signing of some top players this summer including Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Axel Disasi. However, Mauricio Pochettino wants to further reinforce the Blues’s squad inorder to help them compete for different titles this season.

Romeo La and Olise are currently on Chelsea’s radar in this summer transfer window. The two players are reportedly close to joining Chelsea and they are expected to put on an impressive performance for the Blues. Chelsea have activated £35m release clause in Michael Olise’s contract according to reports.

Moises Caicedo rejected a move to Liverpool inorder to secure a move to Stamford Bridge. He’s now the most expensive British transfer of all time.

Chelsea spent €121 million on signing Enzo Fernandez and he’s among the most expensive midfielder of all time. The Blues spent €60 million on signing Nkunku, €80 million om signing Wesley Fofana and €70 million to sign Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk. They are all among the most expensive signings at Chelsea under Todd Boehly. Todd Boehly has spent a total of £887.6 Million on the transfer market since he took over Stamford Bridge.

