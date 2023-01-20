Chelsea have set their sights on signing Yves Bissouma

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Graham Potter and his men will switch their interest to their next game in the English Premier League where they will be at loggerheads with the Reds away from home on match day 21 after a hard-fought win against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Chelsea has been active in the winter window having brought in Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, and Andrey Santos. The Blues are still looking to bring in some more signings and one player that has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge is Yves Bissouma.

According to reports coming from the Telegraph, Chelsea has set their sights on signing Yves Bissouma after inquiring about the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

The report has it that Todd Boehly and his camp want to continue their January spending spree with the acquisition of Bissouma as Chelsea has already begun talks with Tottenham to enquire over a potential deal.

Bissouma has made 22 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions this season. It remains to be seen if these reports are true. Nook

