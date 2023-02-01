Chelsea Have Reached Agreement To Sign Enzo Fernandez From Benfica For A Premier League Record Fee

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea and Benfica have agreed a £105 million deal in principle for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea had been in talks with Benfica about signing the World Cup winner all month, but Benfica refused to do business unless Chelsea paid his €120 million release clause.

The Premier League club has now agreed to do so, but they are in a race against time to sign Fernandez before the transfer window closes at 11 p.m. UK time on Tuesday.

In order to undergo a medical in Portugal prior to his transfer to Stamford Bridge, Fernandez, 22, was not included in Benfica’s squad for their match against Arouca on Tuesday night.

If everything goes as planned, Fernandez’s transfer will surpass the £100 million Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish to join them from Aston Villa 18 months ago, making him the most expensive Premier League player ever.

Fernandez will help to replace Jorginho, who signed a £12 million deal to join Chelsea’s London rivals Arsenal on Deadline Day.

