Chelsea Have Parted Ways With Their Top 4 Goalscorers This Summer

Football Fans and pundits have been lamenting over the sales of first team Players by Chelsea this summer. The West London club has faced some criticisms this summer for selling their top Players to their direct rivals in the Premier league.

The Blues have sold Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz to Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal respectively this summer. These clubs all finished above Chelsea on the Premier league table last season as they all qualified for the UEFA Champions League but, Chelsea has sold their Top players to them this summer.

Among the Players that Chelsea have sold includes their top scorers as the West London club as parted ways with their top 4 goalscorers this summer.

Prior to this summer transfer window, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta were the all-time top scorers in the Chelsea squad.

Mason Mount was the top scorer as he scored 33 goals for Chelsea. He’s followed by Kai Havertz who has scored 32 goals. Christian Pulisic has scored 26 goals in Chelsea’s jersey while Cesar Azpilicueta has scored 17 goals in 11 seasons at Chelsea. These aforementioned Players were the top scorers in the Chelsea squad before the beginning of this summer transfer window.

Chelsea sold their top scorer Mason Mount to Manchester United while Kai Havertz joined Arsenal. Christian Pulisic joined AC Milan on permanent transfer while Cesar Azpilicueta joined Atletico Madrid on free transfer.

