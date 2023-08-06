Chelsea have now paid over £100 million to Brighton for their players and staff

Chelsea’s spending spree continues as they recently signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez on a seven-year contract for a fee of £25 million. This means Chelsea have paid Brighton a sum of £112 million for their players and staff.

Some may question Chelsea’s approach in spending such a significant amount on Brighton’s players and staff. However, the Blues seem determined to bolster their squad by acquiring players from Brighton. Before Sanchez, they also brought in Marc Cucurella for a whopping £60 million.

It’s not just players that Chelsea has been spending on. Last season, they paid £22 million to secure the services of Brighton’s former manager, Graham Potter. The deal also included his contract staff. This followed a £10 million pay-off to Thomas Tuchel, who was their previous manager.

The spending spree doesn’t end there, as Chelsea is still pursuing Moises Caicedo. If Chelsea suceed in acquiring Caicedo’s services, it could double the amount they’ve paid Brighton by the end of the transfer window.

In conclusion, Chelsea’s significant investments in Brighton’s players, staff and manager show their determination to strengthen their team for future challenges. Whether this approach pays off or not.

